DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $140.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. 314,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,717. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.48.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

