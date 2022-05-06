Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett updated its FY22 guidance to $2.02 to $2.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

