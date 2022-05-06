Drive Shack (DS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.
Shares of DS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Drive Shack (Get Rating)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
