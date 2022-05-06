Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

