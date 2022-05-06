Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.74 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849.

DPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.