DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a hold rating for the company.

DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,282. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT by 39.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in DURECT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

