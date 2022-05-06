Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,792,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

