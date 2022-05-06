Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of DY stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,792,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
