E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by Huber Research

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.74. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,601,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after buying an additional 833,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

