Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $931.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

