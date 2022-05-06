Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

NYSE:ECL opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

