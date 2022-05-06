Edison Inv. Res Comments on Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.59) for the year.

Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

