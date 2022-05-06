El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.94 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $401.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

