Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELDN opened at $2.74 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

