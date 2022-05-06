Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

