ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.32) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €7.43 ($7.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €7.05 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($19.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.35.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

