EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 1,103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EML Payments stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

