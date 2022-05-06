Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Wire stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

