Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.17)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 365,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

