Enerflex Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.95 million and a PE ratio of -39.24. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

