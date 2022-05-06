Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
ERF opened at C$16.75 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.46.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9912781 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.
About Enerplus (Get Rating)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
