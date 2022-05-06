EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

