EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

