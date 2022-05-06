Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.