EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

