EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. 6,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.84. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

