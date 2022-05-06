EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.92.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

