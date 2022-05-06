Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE EFX opened at $208.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

