Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

NYSE:EFX opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

