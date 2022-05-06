Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given New 330.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from 315.00 to 330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.52.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.78. 63,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,027. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 119,477 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

