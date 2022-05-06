Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 400.00 at Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.52.

EQNR traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 63,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

