Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.