Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.