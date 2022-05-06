Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.68.

EQX stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

