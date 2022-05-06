Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,384. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

