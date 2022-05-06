Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cabot Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $68.68 on Friday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.