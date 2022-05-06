Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $7.05 to $7.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $241.83 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

