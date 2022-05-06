Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $206.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling pandemic-induced restrictions in the Asia/Pacific region. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, organic sales fell in mid-single-digits across Mainland China, as a sharp decline in brick-and-mortar sales offset online growth. Although management believes that the ongoing restrictions in China are temporary, it expects these headwinds to have a greater impact on fiscal fourth-quarter results relative to the third quarter. The company revised its fiscal 2022 outlook downward as impressive year-to-date performance is likely to be countered with added headwinds affecting the fiscal fourth-quarter view. That being said, The Estee Lauder Companies has been benefiting from the growing Skin Care business for a while now.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

EL stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $227.49 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

