EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 48.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EuroDry by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

