European Commercial REIT Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$28.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

