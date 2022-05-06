European Commercial REIT to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$28.87 million for the quarter.
