Evercore ISI Downgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to In-Line

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

PHAT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 6,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,433. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $419.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

