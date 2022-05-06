Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. Evergy has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evergy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

