Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.