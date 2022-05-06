Eversource Energy (ES) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of ES opened at $89.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

