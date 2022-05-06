EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EVO Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in EVO Payments by 63.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

