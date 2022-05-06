Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.34 ($34.05).

Shares of EVK traded down €0.58 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.12 ($26.44). 629,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.05 and its 200-day moving average is €27.20. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

