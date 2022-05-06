Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Exelon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 20.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Exelon by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,192,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.