eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,942 shares of company stock worth $6,292,481 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $14,397,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in eXp World by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in eXp World by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 56,588 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

