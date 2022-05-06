Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

NYSE EXR opened at $189.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

