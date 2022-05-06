Eyenovia (EYEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.08. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 10,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 42,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 154,904 shares of company stock valued at $418,388. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.